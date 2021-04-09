Liberia: VP Taylor Descends On Gbarnga City Cooperation - - Points Out Dirtiness in the City

Vice President and Standard Bearer of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor has slammed the Gbarnga City Cooperation (GCC) for what she describes as its failure to improve cleanliness of the City.

Addressing the Press recently in Gbarnga, Bong County, VP Taylor, among other things, noted that the City of Gbarnga has been kicked into dirtiness, as the results of the Gbarnga City government's failure to ensure massive improvement in the city through its cleanliness in the County.

"This Mayor was appointed to seek the interest of the people and the City. I want the leadership of this City government to take responsibility for the people's interest through the city cleanliness," VP Taylor stressed.

The tough-talking former Bong County Senator now Vice President of Liberia pointed out that the Gbarnga City Cooperation has created an 'artificial gap' in handling the affairs of the City.

The Liberian first female Vice President has vowed to launch a one day cleaning up campaign in the County in other to clean the city.

She's at the same time calling on the youth of the County to help the GCC in cleaning the city. Many citizens in the County have been accusing the Gbarnga City Cooperation of doing nothing to have the city cleaned.

The people of Gbarnga have been complaining on the dirtiness of city including the proliferation grass that has engulfed public buildings including the Gbarnga administrative building which host's the Superintendent of the County and other local government officials.

It can be recalled that recently, Gbarnga City Lord Mayor, Madam Lucia Herbert told journalists in the County that her office is challenged with working material or tools and finance to pay those who are laboring to clean the City.

Madam Herbert revealed that the only Truck the City Cooperation is using to collect garbage have been down for months, noting that they're now ranting private vehicle in the County to collect garbage.

The Gbarnga City Cooperation boss said sometimes the owners of these vehicles increase the rent of their vehicles arbitrarily.

She disclosed that her administration is trying to keep the City Clean, but the challenges they are facing are too many.

Madam Herbert is appealing to well-meaning Bong County residents to help the GCC with working materials to help clean the city of Gbarnga.