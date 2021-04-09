Tunisia: Viamobile Launches 'Swared' Product

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian company, specialised in alternative payment solutions "Viamobile" was granted on Thursday the final authorisation by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) to exercise the activity of payment institution.

To this end, the company launched an innovative product called "Swared," which is a network of authorised officers and a technological solution that will allow all Tunisians to conduct financial transactions in the simplest way possible, a Viamobile press release reads.

The goal is to make payments accessible to everyone, everywhere and at any time.

"Swared" is a 100% Tunisian solution that will help carry out a real-time cash deposit or withdrawal, instant money transfer, bills payment and mobile top-up.

It will also allow sports betting and the repayment of micro-credit instalments.

Thanks to this network of 1,000 officers nationwide, the Swared seeks through its first phase to be a proximity provider with a view to reaching all Tunisians, notably students, elderly and unbanked people, whose access to financial institutions is restricted.

The launch of Swared is also in line with the logic of decashing, which has been carried out by the Tunisian authorities for almost 5 years.

"Viamobile aspires to become a key player in cash drain in Tunisia. This rationalisation of cash use is part of Tunisia's decashing policy."

Created in 2009, Viamobile contributes to the digitisation of payment services of renowned financial institutions and aims today to become the reference player in the cash drain in Tunisia.