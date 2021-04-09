Tunisia: Covid-19 - Astrazeneca Vaccine to Be Administered to People Over 60

8 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The UK AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to people over 60, Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said Thursday.

This decision had been made in consultation with the steering committee of the national vaccination drive, he specified to TAP during the delivery of two field hospitals as a donation from the United States of America.

Several European countries had decided to inoculate the over 60 with the AstraZeneca vaccine as the side effects have only been reported among youths, the minister added.

