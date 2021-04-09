Southern Africa: Chakwera Says Malawi Ready to Host SADC Extraordinary Summit

9 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mercy Makuwira-Mana

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says Malawi is ready to host the forthcoming Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) extraordinary meeting scheduled to take place in August, this year.

The President was speaking at a press briefing at Maputo International Airport in Mozambique on Thursday before departure for Malawi after attending the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit on to discuss interventions to address an Islamic insurgency in Cabo Delgado Province that has killed dozens of people and displaced over 11 000 others since October 2017.

"As you are well aware, Malawi will be taking over the SADC leadership this year, as such, as a country, we are more than prepared to hold this meeting.

"Currently, committees have already started meeting to plan for the forthcoming meeting," said Chakwera.

On the just ended extraordinary Double Troika Summit he had attended, Chakwera said Malawi as a country would work in collaboration with other member states to fight the terrorism acts taking place in Mozambique.

"We will work with collective action as a SADC region in dealing with terrorism acts happening here in Mozambique.

"As a region, we are all in agreement that all of us are facing one common enemy that we have to fight as a unit," said Chakwera.

The Sadc heads of State and government in a joint communique issued at the end of the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit directed "an immediate technical deployment to the Republic of Mozambique, and convening of an Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ by April 28 2021 that will report to the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit on April 29, 2021."

The leaders further condemned the terrorist attacks, warning that such attacks "cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response".

The summit, hosted by Mozambican President and outgoing Sadc chairperson Filipe Nyusi, was attended by President Lazarus Chakwera (in-coming Sadc chairperson), Botswana's Eric Masisi (chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation), South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa (in-coming chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation) and Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa (outgoing chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation).

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania was represented by President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

