Uganda/Namibia: Veteran Nsubuga Injured in Huge Loss to Namibia Again

Windhoek — Uganda have been dealt a priceless blow whose proper impact they will only know after two weeks. Veteran off-spinner Frank Nsubuga is the latest casualty in the Cricket Cranes camp after walking off injured during the first of the two 50-Over (Limited Overs) matches against Namibia at the ongoing Castle Lite Series in Windhoek. Captain Brian Masaba was the first and stayed back home after being asked to allow his recurring hamstring injury to naturally heal over a month.

Two weeks rest

Nsubuga's X-Ray conducted by three doctors at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital showed that the 40-year-old ace had torn ligaments in his left shoulder and needs to rest for two weeks before undergoing an MRI scan back in Kampala to examine whether he surgery and further medication.

"No clavicle fracture but there is superior subluxation of the clavicle against the acromion on the left," read in part the medical report signed by Dr JH Kehrmann, a Diagnostic Radiologist.

Nsubuga got injured while fielding at mid-on as he attempted to stop a ball headed for the boundary. On the soft outfield that had taken in overnight rains and has a sand base, Nsubuga landed awkwardly on the surface after stopping the ball and stayed down grimacing in lots of pain.

"I was undecided between sliding or diving to stop ball and it partly caused the injury. I should have slid because of the soft outfield," confessed Nsubuga, who is suffering his first major injury 25 years since he made his senior debut.

Big void

Nsubuga's departure from the field in the 12th over after bowling a maiden had Uganda claw back into contention with the hosts on 49 for 2. And Uganda held on tight as hosts huffed and puffed to 160 for 6 in 40 overs.

But Johannes Jonathan Smit (81 off 55) and Michael van Lingen (56 off 45) engaged destructive mode to set 301 for 7 in 50 overs and set platform for their 98-run win.

Uganda's batting was once again spineless with the first four wickets falling with just nine runs on board inside five overs. The mini-recovery that included a 61-run/15-over partnership between centurion Ronak Patel (105 runs off 129 balls) and Kenneth Waiswa (18 off 44) was a joy to behold as long as it lasted. Riazat Ali Shah (32 off 61) featured in another half-ton partnership with Patel.

Uganda can restore some dented pride with a consolation win in the last match of the series today.

Uganda's Tour To Namibia

Castle Lite Series - 1st 50-Over Match

Namibia 301/7 in 50 overs

Uganda 203/7 in 50 overs

Namibia won by 98 runs

Today - 2nd 50-Over Match

Namibia vs. Uganda

11am, Wanderers Cricket Ground.