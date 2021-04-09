Liberia: UN Association of Ghana Commission for Women and Children Affairs Forges Partnership With Lena Marshall Foundation

8 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Ghana — The United Nations Association of Ghana Commission for Women and Children Affairs (UNACWCA), is happy to onboard the LENA MARSHALL FOUNDATION as a partner, and to also have its founder - Madam Lena Marshall, serve as a Goodwill Ambassador.

These agreements have been reached following the UNACWCA's monitoring of the good work of the LENA MARSHALL FOUNDATION in Liberia in empowering women and children to enhance health, end hunger, educate and overcome hardship. We consider her vision transformative and trans-generational. Not only that, the work of the Lena Marshall Foundation aligns with the UNACWCA's and we are proud to associate with her.

The Commission wishes to congratulate her, for her extraordinary service to humanity. Many generations shall be indebted to her for the joy and hope she has brought to the numerous women and children in Liberia.

Our two organisations are happy to take our commitments towards the betterment of women and children a notch higher. Morever, we look forward to partnering with as many interest groups and individuals working to guard and promote the interest of women and children worldwide.

This partnership will allow our two organisations to among other things;

Grow and learn from another's perspective.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.