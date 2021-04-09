Zimbabwe: Domestic T20 Tourney Gets Underway

All is set for another week of thrilling cricket as Zimbabwe's top provincial sides battle for honours in the 2020/21 domestic T20 competition.

The tourney gets underway at Harare Sports Club tomorrow.

It will be held behind closed doors, with no fans permitted in the grounds, as part of the bio-secure bubble protocols, put in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The first day of the competition will see Mountaineers and Eagles clashing in the morning fixture.

Tuskers and Rhinos will then lock horns in the afternoon game.

On Sunday, Eagles will take on Tuskers, in the first game of the day, before Rhinos entertain Southern Rocks, in the afternoon.

Rocks and Tuskers will then meet before Rhinos face Mountaineers, in the last double-header, at Harare Sports Club on Monday. Action will then move across the city to Old Hararians Sports Club, on Tuesday, where Eagles and Rhinos will clash in the morning. Rocks will then take on Mountaineers in the afternoon.

The Wednesday morning game will pit Rocks against Eagles, while Tuskers will meet Mountaineers, in the second match of the day.

The T20 tournament will end on Thursday, with the third-place play-off taking place first before the top two sides meet, in the final, at Old Hararians Sports Club.

The morning matches are scheduled to start at 10am and the afternoon games at 2pm.

2020/21 DOMESTIC T20

COMPETITION FIXTURES

Saturday - Mountaineers vs Eagles; Tuskers vs Rhinos (Harare Sports Club)

Sunday - Eagles vs Tuskers; Rhinos vs Rocks (Harare Sports Club)

Monday - Rocks vs Tuskers; Rhinos vs Mountaineers (Harare Sports Club)

Tuesday - Eagles vs Rhinos; Rocks vs Mountaineers (Old Hararians)

Wednesday - Rocks vs Eagles; Tuskers vs Mountaineers (Old Hararians)

Thursday - 3rd vs 4th (Playoff); (Final) Old Hararians