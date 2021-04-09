Zimbabwe: Where to Get Your Covid-19 Jab in Harare

Do you want to get your first Covid-19 vaccination jab? Are you a resident of Harare and over the age of 18? Do you have a chronic health condition? If your answer is yes, then read below.

The City of Harare recently decentralised Covid-19 vaccination sites meaning residents wishing to get vaccinated do not have to queue for long.

This will decongest the pilot sites, Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital and Parirentyatwa Group of Hospitals.

There are now 24 clinics that residents can go and get their Covid-19 jabs.

These are:

Parirenyatwa Central Hospital

Mbare Polyclinic

Sunningdale Satellite

Hatfield Satellite

Highfields Polyclinic

Southerton Satellite

Mufakose Polyclinic

Kuwadzana Satellite

Kuwadzana Polyclinic

Warren Park Polyclinic

Kambuzuma Polyclinic

Malbereign Satellite

Marlborough Satellite

Avondale Satellite

Belvedere Satellite

Mt Pleasant Satellite

Hatfield Polyclinic

Borrowdale Satellite

Highlands FHS

Mabvuku Satellite

Greendale FHS

Eastlea FHS

Wilkins Hospital

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (former Harare Central Hospital).

Council spokesperson, Mr Michael Chideme said this will help in decongesting the already existing centres that were now failing to cope due to long queues and crowding.

"We have circulated a document on social media and other media platforms to make sure that members of the public are versed about the new localised centres where they can walk from their homes and get vaccinated. This move is of paramount importance because it reduces the transport burden. We want to ensure that people can easily practise social distancing in areas where there is free space," he said.

He added that the vaccination process is being done for free and members of the public are urged to report any fraudulent or unusual activities to the nearest police station or to use their hotline numbers 0242-774141-3 0r 0242 - 753330-2.

"We are urging residents above the age of 18 to utilise this decentralisation initiative and get vaccinated particularly the essential services staff, the elderly, those with chronic health conditions, school staff and the security sector. The clinics and hospitals are currently vaccinating over the weekend and public holidays during working hours," added Mr Chideme.

Communities have hailed the idea saying it will push for more people being vaccinated.

Joseph Chikovo of Waterfalls said initially, vaccination services were too far from them.

"This move by the city fathers will enable each and every person to make an informed decision and get vaccinated right at the door step," said Mr Chikovo.

Tendai Gwarazimba of Sunningdale 2 said the idea is good because the clinics and hospitals have become a one-stop- shop whereby one can get vaccinated while seeking other medical services locally.

"The advantage of decentralisation of health services is that one might visit a health facility for other reasons and can automatically have a buy in on Covid-19 vaccination when the information is shared there rather than to really on rumours," she said.

"Now more and more people are coming for vaccination because they are now getting the information directly from the health practitioners and they can see with their own eyes while their colleagues being vaccinated and still continue to survive."