Namibia: Officer Arrested Over Assault On Girl

A POLICE officer was arrested last week and appeared in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the town.

Hardap police chief commissioner general John Lifasi said officer Agnes Izaaks appeared in court last Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to do serious bodily harm, contravention of the Liquor Act 6 of 1998 and assault. She was granted bail of N$2000.

It is not clear why she assaulted the teen.

"The officers on duty suspected her [Izaaks] to be drunk, hence the charge under the Liquor Act," Lifasi said.