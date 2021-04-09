Namibia: Officer Arrested Over Assault On Girl

9 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

A POLICE officer was arrested last week and appeared in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the town.

Hardap police chief commissioner general John Lifasi said officer Agnes Izaaks appeared in court last Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to do serious bodily harm, contravention of the Liquor Act 6 of 1998 and assault. She was granted bail of N$2000.

It is not clear why she assaulted the teen.

"The officers on duty suspected her [Izaaks] to be drunk, hence the charge under the Liquor Act," Lifasi said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.