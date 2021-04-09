Zimbabwe: MP Mamombe, Chimbiri in Fresh Bail Appeal

HARARE West lawmaker Joanna Mamombe and MDC Alliance youth activist, Cecilia Chimbiri have approached the Magistrates' Court again seeking new bail on changed circumstances.

The two are being accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations after they allegedly held a press conference calling for the release of fellow MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe was this week handed a 14-month jail term at the same courts.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were first denied bail by a local magistrate before they made an appeal at the High Court last month but with no success.

Their lawyer Alec Muchadehama told Harare magistrate Richard Mangosi there were no compelling reasons warranting his client's continued detention and as such they were suitable candidates for bail.

But prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti insisted that state's had valid charges against the two and that was the why the two were denied bail twice.

In denying the two bail last month, Justice Tawanda Chitapi concurred with Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who had ruled the political activists were likely to re-offend considering they committed the latest offence while on bail for several criminal matters before the courts.

Justice Chitapi said the two females were defiant and even stringent bail conditions would not deter them from continuing further crimes.

"They did not deny addressing a gathering. I would to say the accused showed an attitude of defiance and did not give an assurance or suggest any stringent conditions to bind them if released," he said.

Chitapi said Mamombe is a legislator yet she is a frequent offender.

"I can't say she is guilty but remains a fact she has not stopped engaging in activities that make her end up being charged for breaking the law," he said.

Mamombe and Chimbiri landed in the dock on March 6 2021and have been in custody since then.

They deny the allegations and feel they targeted suspects.

The application on their latest bail appeal will be handed down on 13 April.