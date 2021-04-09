Namibia: Mariental Hosts NPFL Friendly Games

THE residents of Mariental are in for a soccer treat this Saturday when a number of Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) and local teams will play friendly games.

This is in preparation of the envisaged NPFL debut campaign set to kick off on 17 April.

David Kambinda, the chairperson of the local organising committee, confirmed that the Khomasdal Site Civics, Citizens FC and Young Brazilians FC have confirmed their participation.

He says Orlando Pirates FC and the local teams are yet to confirm their participation.

"Unfortunately we will not be able to accommodate everybody in the stadium as we need to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. We can only accommodate 100 people," Kambinda says.

Mariental deputy mayor Cherien Kock welcomes the initiative, saying the games will mean a lot to the Mariental community.

"This soccer will bring excitement to the people of Mariental, and the people from other towns will bring income that can help build the town up," Kock says.

The friendly football match kicks off at the Mariental Stadium at 10h00 on Saturday.