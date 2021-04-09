Namibia: Fifth Basic Seamanship Training Underway

A group of new intakes of the Namibian Navy started their basic seamanship training at the Naval Training School (NTS) at the Wilbard Tashiya Nakada barracks at Walvis Bay.

The NTS commandant, captain Shiyelekeni Lazarus, says the objective of the course is to develop and enhance the students' military skills and knowledge in line with the school's military mandate.

"It is expected of students to display a high standard of discipline and to abide by the regulations of the institution, to avoid being expelled and missing out on naval knowledge needed for personal growth within the Namibian Navy," he says.

The group will undergo a three-month on-land training course, which will be followed by three months at sea.

This is the navy's fifth basic seamanship training.

The new navy recruits are part of the Namibian Defence Force's ninth intake, which joined the force in December 2019.