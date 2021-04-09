Namibia: Nampower Threatens to Leave 15 Municipalities in the Dark

NAMPOWER says it will suspend electricity supply to 15 local authorities, two ministries, and some government agencies owing it close to N$1 billion.

In a media statement this week, NamPower said if these institutions do not settle their debts by Monday, they would be left in the dark.

The local authorities are Maltahöhe, Bethanie, Gibeon, Koës, Tses, Leonardville, Kalkrand, Stampriet, Witvlei, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Karasburg, Gobabis and Aranos.

The said ministries are that of agriculture, and youth and sport.

Owing state-owned entities include the Namibia Industrial Development Agency, and the Agricultural Business Development Agency.

"NamPower has been and continues to engage these customers, but very few are making an effort to pay their outstanding accounts, while others have not been forthcoming, resulting in the debtors' accounts growing at an alarming rate.

"As a result NamPower will be implementing a debt-collection plan through the suspension of electricity to defaulting customers as of 12 April 2021," NamPower said.

The power utility said it sent letters of demand to the defaulting customers, requesting them to come up with firm commitments to bring their accounts up to date or settle their arrears by 31 March 2021.

Some customers have settled their accounts, the power utility said.

It however encouraged those in arrears to do the same.

NamPower said electricity supply would be disconnected for between four and 28 hours weekly.

"The number of hours or period of suspension will be increased in instances where no full payment is forthcoming."