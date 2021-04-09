Malawi: Castel Malawi Introduces New Beer Brand - 'Doppel Munich'

Good news to all imbibers as Castel Malawi has launched a new brand of beer on the market called Doppel Munich.

Doppel was launched at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre as Castel Malawi Managing Director Herve Milhade said the new beer was introduced with an aim of addressing needs of consumers.

He described the new beer as very tasty, very strong and very unique.

"This new beer on the market will surely provide a great experience to our consumers," he said

The company's manager for alcoholic beverages Stanley Chiyola said they have introduced Doppel to bring variety to consumers' tastes.

She also hinted that Castel will continue to expand their portfolio of beverages because their focus is on customer satisfaction.

Doppel Munich comes a few months after the company launched three other brands of beer under booster category; Banana Mama, Hush.