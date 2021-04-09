Malawi: NGO Niras Malawi Trains Parliamentary Committees in Budget Governance

9 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Grace Kapatuka

Niras Malawi, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Tuesday drilled four parliamentary committees on budgetary governance.

The committees involved were of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Climate change, HIV and Aids and Nutrition.

The NGO Malawi country director Christopher Mpanga said the workshop, which took place in Salima, was aimed at building the capacity of the committees to improve the country's agriculture sector so that it serves the rural communities.

He said: "The agriculture sector, despite being the backbone of the country's economy, is not given enough resources which results in financial needs not matching the funding and allocation of financial resources from the Treasury."

Mpanga said since there is a new cohort of parliamentarians as well as committee structures and new members, there was need to orient them on the content and scope of the National Agriculture Investment Plan so that they ably lobby for increased resources to the agriculture sector.

In his remarks, Natural Resources and Climate Committee of Parliament chairperson Werani Chilenga said there was need for a mindset change in parliamentarians if budget formulation was to be achieved.

"In Malawi, budget processes by members of Parliament are just a formality. As parliamentarians, we are far from embracing good governance. We just rubber-stamp the budget even after days of debate because we follow what our political parties tell us," he said.

Chilenga commended Niras for the training, saying it will help in changing mindset of the lawmakers regarding issues of good governance and budgetary formulation.

On his part, Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture vice-chairperson Ulemu Chilapondwa said the meeting will help the committee's new members to contribute and scrutinise the budget document effectively and monitor its implementation.

The training was conducted through a project called Support to Parliament and Media to Strengthen Governance in the Agriculture Sector with funding from the European Union.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.