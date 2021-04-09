Angola: Covid - 19 - Over 34,000 People Vaccinated in Benguela

Benguela — At least 34,190 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, in Benguela province, since the opening of the process on March 20 of this year, said this Thursday the local Health director, Manuel António Cabinda.

In a pre-assessment of the process, the health official, who did not specify the numbers for each centre (Lobito and Benguela) or municipality, said that the province would vaccinate 60,000 people in this first phase.

The priority group, he said, included health professionals, early childhood educators, primary school teachers, people with comorbidities, elderly people aged over 65 and defence and security forces personnel.

As for the effectiveness of the vaccine, doctor António Cabinda stressed that he is part of the group vaccinated on March 20 and, so far, he is doing well and has not had any complaints.

"In fact, as a result of this vaccine, the numbers around the world are increasingly shrinking and Angola does not want to get into a second wave," he said.

