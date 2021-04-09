Zimbabwe: Boika Braces for Big Fight in Dubai

Boxing Organisation Africa welterweight champion, Brendon "Boika" Denes, is bullish ahead of his high-stakes non-title fight against Ahmed Samir Dawran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, tomorrow.

Not only is Denes relishing his maiden match, outside Africa, but a win against the rising Afghan boxer will secure him a ticket to into a bigger fight in the United States in July.

The World Boxing Federation Intercontinental champion arrived in Dubai yesterday, together with his coach Ali "Otto" Phiri, and will go for a weigh-in this morning.

His showdown against Dawran will be the main supporting bout for the fight that features five-class world champion, Layla McCarter, against a yet-to-be named opponent.

Promoted by Lion Heart Sports Production, the event has been dubbed "Dubai War On the Shore 4" and will be the highlight of a gala dinner for VVVIPs that will be hosted by the Arabian Ranches Gold Club and Emaar Properties. So big is the tournament that is also subtitled "Uprising Sons" where upcoming sons of former world champions will take part in.

Denes is relishing to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Justin Mayweather, the son of iconic American boxer, Floyd, who has already has an impressive record of 6-0-0, is scheduled to fight at the meet, together with Seb Eubank, the son of former world champion, Chris.

Also expected to come for this huge tournament is Tommy Welch, who is son of another ex-world champion, Scott.

He has had just two professional fights and has a 100 percent record.

And, sharing the same stage with these big names, has inspired Denes, ahead of his fight. "This is definitely a rare opportunity which needs to be grabbed with both hands," Denes said.

"I am geared for this fight and I know what is at stake and will treat this fight as a matter of life and death.

"This is a breakthrough opportunity and I will throw everything I have in the ring. This is a fight that has the potential to determine where I will be in future."

The fight was secured by Box Africa director, Gilbert Munetsi, who said Denes' participation in this event heralds a new era in Zimbabwean boxing. "Firstly, I have no doubt about Denes' capabilities. He is a fine boxer and I am confident he will outsmart his opponent," said Munetsi.

"But, what makes me a very happy man is that his participation in this tournament will open doors for Zimbabwe boxing.

"We are in the process of partnering, with the promoter of this event, Lion Heart Boxing Productions, which is based in New Jersey, in the United States. "Its chief financial officer, Edward Mendy, will be coming to Zimbabwe and stakeholders, including the Zimbabwe Tourism Authorities and the Zimbabwe Boxing and Wrestling Control Board, will be key in coming up with the mapping of the way forward. "Due to these indications, we managed to secure the fight for Boika (Denes) and we are all hoping that he comes out tops."

The 26-year-old fighter was supposed to fight Hassan Mwakinyo of Tanzania, for the Africa Boxing Union title on March 26, but the bout was affected by the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

The fight has since been postponed to next month.