Zimbabwe: Swimming Coach Happy to Be Back in Action

ALYWIN Swimming Academy coach, Alywin Khanye, says he is happy they are now back to training swimmers to pursue their dreams.

The swimming season resumed last week, with the sixth-seed gala, at Les Brown Pool.

Based at Borrowdale Park and Racecourse, Khanye, who has a lot of experience grooming swimmers, said it was time parents brought their children, for lessons, and take swimming, as both a sport, and a profession.

His academy offers swimming lessons to children from the age of three.

Adults are also taught water safety lessons.

"Swimming is an important part of every child's early development as it helps them physically and mentally," said Khanye.

"Swimming is about developing confidence, and competence in the water.

"They also end up understanding the health benefits of swimming.

"Swimming is my passion and I love to teach people how to play in the water.

"I want to nurture these kids so that they become Olympians in future."

The swimming instructor said he turned into teaching after being affected by the devastation caused by Cylone Idai.

"The first thing that gave me the passion to train swimmers was the devastation that was caused by Cyclone Idai, the loss of life which we suffered, when that disaster struck.

"I will try to give those who will turn up some free programmes, where I will teach them how they can try to survive, when such natural disasters strike and they find themselves trapped in the water.

"The environment is very safe and secure and we also have flexible schedules for each and every individual."