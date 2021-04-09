Zimbabwe: Zim Hope to Play One-Off Test in Australia

Tristan Lavalette in SYDNEY, Australia

REMEMBER when Matthew Hayden briefly set a world record score of 380, in the first Test against Zimbabwe, at the WACA?

The Heath Streak-led team were still competitive, underlined by a bounce back in a much-forgotten second, Test at the SCG.

But, their hopes of setting an impregnable Steve Waugh side a tough fourth innings chase, were undone by part-time spinner Simon Katich.

He took a career best 6-65 in Australia's eventual nine-wicket victory.

It's the last time Zimbabwe played a Test match against Australia.

Australia have also not hosted Bangladesh, since 2003, and scrapped last year's one-off Perth Test against Afghanistan.

Having copped heat on social media, after cementing a perception worldwide of being somewhat elitist, Cricket Australia have seemingly tried to mend their ways.

The Afghanistan one-off Test will be played in November, while Australia could host Test newcomers, Ireland, the following summer.

When exactly Zimbabwe's long drought ends is unknown even though they are set to tour Australia in August, for a three-match ODI series, which was originally scheduled for last year.

Discussions on the tour are still being thrashed out by the respective boards but Zimbabwe Cricket officials remain hopeful a one-off Test can be arranged.

"We haven't had that discussion (one-off Test) but it is something that we will look at," ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, said.

"If a one-off Test could be done that would be great -- like what they are doing with Afghanistan and (possibly) Ireland."

Last year's ODI series in August was supposed to be played in Townsville and, reportedly, Darwin. Australia played winter Tests in Cairns, and Darwin, against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2003 and 2004, but the concept failed to gain a foothold.

Australia, however, could be incentivised to revive it amid a long break from Test cricket after controversially postponing their tour of South Africa.

Zimbabwe, conversely, are in the midst of a hectic Test schedule having last month drawn a two-Test series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. They will host Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But, finally playing powerhouse Australia would mean something extra for Zimbabwe, who unsurprisingly have felt spurned for so long. "We are disappointed (not playing Australia) but we expect equal treatment," Mukuhlani said.

"We want to play Test cricket with everyone and be treated like every other nation."

CA were unable to respond to questions on Zimbabwe's proposed tour.

Zimbabwe, who have also not played Tests against India and England for more than 15 years, showed promising signs against Afghanistan, with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory inside two days, but fell away in a second Test defeat. "Over the past two years, we have shown we are a good Test side," Mukuhlani said. "We are on the path of rebuilding . . . we are a young side, but the future looks positive.

"We have the view that we need to play a lot of Tests," he added, saying that Zimbabwe would likely host an "A" series against South Africa later this year.

While playing Australia remains a mystery for Zimbabwe, Afghanistan chief executive, Rahmatullah Qureishi, said his team was upbeat. "It (postponement) was disappointing but everyone is excited about the historic Test this November," he told me.

"The conditions will be different but it will be a good experience for the team."

Qureishi said the match would be played in Hobart, as first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, but Brisbane loomed as a fallback option. The official schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks in an unveiling which should also reveal if Zimbabwe's Test dreams will finally be realised.

Assuming their tour of Australia even goes ahead.

l Tristan Lavalette is a cricket journalist in Australia