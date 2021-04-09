Zimbabwe: MDC-A Activists Accused of Attacking Zanu-PF Office

9 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A group of MDC Alliance activists yesterday appeared in court on allegations of attacking Zanu-PF members at their Mbare offices and stripping naked a woman who was wearing the ruling party's regalia in Harare on Wednesday.

The group, which was led by Langton Muchiweni, Wellington Ruzvidzo, Mugove Chinodya, Stansilus Chinodya and Francis Mufuka is alleged to have gathered at the ruling party's offices in Mbare and started attacking people indiscriminately.

Muchiweni, Ruzvidzo, the Chinodyas, and Mufuka yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with public violence.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who remanded them to April 30 on $5 000 bail each.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that on April 7, at around 2:30pm, the five teamed up with others who ran away and went to Zanu PF offices in Mbare.

They allegedly attacked Emmanuel Mahachi, Joshua Chikoto, Anyway Madakureva, Archibold Manjoro, George Chiwara and Jerry James who sustained injuries.

The court heard that they went on to strip Wadzanai Diura naked. She was wearing overalls inscribed "ED has My Vote".

Other suspected MDC Alliance members Cephas Jena, Active Taizivei, Tatenda Mutsindi, Tinotenda Matosi, Simon Maruta, Langton Muchiweni, Tawanda Mudhombo, Edward Chinemungu, Cleopas Chinoda, Mishek Muchaka, James Mapuweyi and Mugove Chinodya also appeared in court charged with violating the Covid-19 regulations after they went to demonstrate at Mbare Mupedzanhamo Flea Market.

They were charged with violating Covid-19 regulations and were all released to April 30 on $3 000 bail.

Vongai Tome, Ngonidzashe Mupfumba and Patrick Shumba, who were arrested at Harare Magistrates Court while demonstrating against the jailing of another activist Makomborero Haruzivishe also appeared in court yesterday.

They were remanded to today for bail application.

