Zimbabwe: 'Name and Shame' Corporates Violating Waste Management Policy - Media Told

9 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has called on the media to expose corporates and individuals failing to properly dispose waste, as the nation moves towards achieving a clean and healthy environment.

Speaking on the side lines of the national clean up campaign today, EMA provincial head Mr Rambwayi Mapako said the media was also critical to promote good waste management practices .

"We also encourage the media to 'name and shame' corporates and individuals violating waste management strategies," he said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka challenged communities to periodically clean their environments.

Various players including Zanu-Pf party officials, Government workers, Chinhoyi Town Council, vendors and touts participated in the clean up campaign.

This month, people will clean their environments every Friday to celebrate 41 years of Zimbabwe's independence.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.