Tanzania: Cag Report Exposes Causes of Poor Quality of Education

Dar es Salaam — Long-standing questions by stakeholders about the deteriorating quality of education in the country found answers yesterday, thanks to revelations in the audit reports of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

The audit report for the 2019/20 financial year made public in Parliament yesterday highlighted the causes of the low quality of the education that's currently provided.

This comes at a time when education pundits have shown concerns over the quality of education - which, they say, has led to churning out half-baked graduates.

Among other issues, the report points out that low level of quality assurance activities has been adversely affecting the quality of primary, secondary, vocational and tertiary education in Tanzania.

It exposes the existence of poor implementation of programmes aimed at establishing effective management of control systems and quality assurance in primary and secondary schools.

"For example, there was a shortage of quality inspectors for education of those with special needs, whereby reports showed there were only 98 out of the 1,306 inspectors required," the report says.