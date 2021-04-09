Tanzania: Nida On the Spot Over Distribution of IDs

9 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

The Control and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Kichere has said that during his audit, he found out that the National Identification Authority (Nida) had spent Sh3.3 billion on cards that did not help anything.

The money was specifically spent on preparing a total of 426,757 cards which were found to have been damaged during the audit period.

The Nida, Mr Kichere said, had entered into an agreement with M/sS IRIS Malaysia Berhad Corporation (Supplier) for the purchase of goods and equipment of implementation of the national card system using modern technology at a cost of $149.956 million.

He said though the contract expired on March 14, 2018 but the auditing found out that the agreement was to distribute 25 million cards by November 2020.

However, only 13,735,728 cards had been distributed from the contract.

In addition, analysis revealed that, among the cards submitted, Nida had distributed 6,180,015.

