Malawi: MCP Candidate Poll Challenge Case Adjourns for Judgment

9 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A case in which a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate is challenging the results in Mangochi Monkey Bay was adjourned Thursday waiting for judgment.

The case has sent shivers in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which lost all the seats in the recent court sanctioned by-elections.

The High Court in Blantyre is expected to deliver its judgment in the case Gerald Kazembe is challenging the victory of Ralph Jooma of DPP in the 2019 parliamentary race.

Presiding Judge Justice Jack N'riva has also ruled that both petitioners and defendants make their final written submissions within 14 days.

Two final witnesses were cross-examined on Thursday to conclude the case.

Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

