Southern Africa: SADC Leaders Agree to 'Immediate Technical Deployment' in Mozambique

Roberto Paquete/Deutsche Welle
Mozambican troops have been battling militants in Cabo Delgado since 2017.
8 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A SADC Heads of States meeting attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Maputo, Mozambique this Thursday has agreed an "immediate technical deployment" to help that country fight "acts of terrorism against innocent civilians, women, and children".

The meeting, also attended by South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi and Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, follows recent horrific attack on Palma by Islamic insurgents.

The summit came after SADC received criticism for its quiet diplomacy approach to Mozambique's terrorism problem.

The aim of the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit was to come up with an action plan on how to respond to the militant attacks in Mozambique's northern region of Cabo Delgado.

Last month, dozens of people including a South African man were killed when the militants attacked a hotel in the town of Palma.

In a communique released after the summit, SADC expressed sympathy to the affected families.

"Double Troika Summit expressed SADC's full solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, and reaffirms SADC's continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in the Republic of Mozambique," reads part of the communique.

"Double Troika Summit received a report from the Organ Troika on the security situation in Mozambique, and noted with concern, the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some of the districts of Cabo Delgado Province of the Republic of Mozambique; condemned the terrorist attacks in strongest terms; and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response."

The SADC leaders also directed that technical be immediately deployed to Mozambique.

As the SADC leaders were meeting in Maputo, reports said 12 people, possibly foreigners, were found beheaded after an attack in Palma, a local police commander told state TV station TVM.

The police commander Pedro da Silva told journalists visiting the town he could not be sure of the nationalities of the 12 people, but he believed they were foreigners because they were white.

"They were tied up and beheaded here," he said in TVM footage broadcast, as he pointed to spots of disturbed earth where he said he buried the bodies himself.

After the meeting, Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter; "From my SADC meeting today with @CyrilRamaphosa, @OfficialMasisi and HE Filipe Nyusi there was only one goal: To find a solution to the security crisis in Mozambique for the protection of our region. We will act urgently to ensure peace for the benefit of all our peoples."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.