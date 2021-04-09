Botswana: Botessa, Boka Deal to Grow Karate

7 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thato Modiakgotla

Gaborone — Botswana Tertiary Students Sports Association (BOTESSA) and Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop karate in universities and colleges.

Speaking during a signing ceremony in Gaborone on Tuesday, BOTESSA president, Keorapetse Setlhare, said their common interest in sports development motivated the duo to work together.

Setlhare highlighted that BOTESSA had been faced with challenges such as lack of equipment and qualified officials, which hindered karate developmentg.

Signing of the MoU, he said, was a huge development because it would contribute to a number of areas such as harmonising both parties' development programmes to ensure coordinated and effective implementation.

He indicated that the partnership would assist in jointly planning for optimal utilizstion of resources and grooming of young players as well as strengthening relations with each other and other stakeholders.

For his part, BOKA president, Tshepo Bathai, said in the past, there was no coordination between BOTESSA and BOKA, which made it difficult for karate to grow, adding that they were hoping for the partnership to rectify that.

He said it was vital for karate to be developed at tertiary institutions since upon completion of their studies, students would undertake jobs in different areas, providing an opportunity for karate to develop in those particular areas.

"They would train other people in those places, hence attracting a lot of players to the game and ultimately growing it," he said.

Through the partnership, Bathai said, the developed coaches, instructors and administrators would go a long way in growing karate.

He highlighted that the BOKA Academy would soon be launched and would be offering a lot of different courses, noting that they were hoping for BOTESSA to assist with resources such as lecturers.

This partnership, he said, provided development path way, noting that players at different tertiary institutions would have the necessary information on what was needed to compete on the international stage.

Bathai indicated that BOKA would be responsible for the technical implementation of the agreement, hence tournaments would be run according to World Karate Federation code, adding that the officials would be certified by BOKA.

He said a strategy would be formulated to ensure that national team selection included BOTESSA players, adding that a slot was also reserved in the technical commission for a BOTESSA representative in an effort to contribute in decision making.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.