Botswana: Bathai, Bakwadi to Face Off

7 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Tshepo Bathai and Mpho Bakwadi will fight for the presidency of Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) during its elective general assembly slated for next week.

The former karatekas are capable of leading the association as they both know what is needed to take care of athletes' welfare.

Bakwadi said if voted into power he would ensure inclusive leadership and consultation. He said karate instructors would be critical to his plan and that their input and counsel would be highly appreciated.

He also said the welfare of both referees and coaches would be paramount, adding that if well taken care of, they would ensure the discipline and integrity of the sport.

Furthermore, he said development programmes would be resuscitated and affiliates supported to grow and host competitions.

BOKA offices, Bakwadi said, would be open for all members and that his administration would be accountable to affiliates through existing structures.

He said BOKA technical structures would be empowered to implement decisions and programmes for the benefit of all.

He also said he would ensure that BOKA tournaments were sponsored as it would motivate athletes to do their best.

On the other hand, Bathai, who is the incumbent, said if given another mandate, he would continue to nurture and forge partnerships with Botswana Tertiary Student Sports Association (BOTESSA), Botswana Primary School Sports Association (BOPSSA), Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA), Brigades and private schools association as that would strengthen and popularise karate in schools.

He added that there was a lot that needed to be done for development, revealing that he would continue to lobby for a high-performance programme, long-term development programme, national coaches accreditation programme, the opening of centres of excellence at Mater Spei College and Lobatse Secondary School, establishment of 15 development centres and national karate team alumni.

Bathai said he would also advocate for infrastructural development, including the building of national headquarters, a Commonwealth resort as well as technical centres in Lobatse and Francistown

He added that he would ensure that the country hosted international events, including the Commonwealth Karate Championships and WKF Karate Series A.

Samuel Dire is unopposed for the position of vice president administration while Union Kgafela and David Hubona will battle it out for the vice president technical position.

For the secretary-general, Karabo Samuel will be unopposed while Bose Caiphus and Eileen Albert will fight for the vice secretary-general position.

Boikanyo Baleseng and Kutlwano Mukokomani are both eyeing the treasury office while Jerry Ditlhong and Isaiah Ramontshonyana will be vying for the publicity secretary office.

Source : BOPA

