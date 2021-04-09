Nigeria: FUTA Gets Approval to Run Medicine, Surgery, Other Medical Programmes

9 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The university is expected to commence the programmes with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

The National Universities Commission, (NUC), has given a formal approval for the commencement of Medicine and Surgery and other medical programmes by the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

The approval according to the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Adamu Rasheed, followed the recommendation of the panel of experts from the commission which carried out a resource verification visit.

According to the Commission, in the letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Joseph Fuwape and signed by the Director of Academic Planning, N.B Salihu, the resource verification was carried out by a panel of experts to the proposed medical program of FUTA with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for their establishment.

"I am directed to inform the Vice Chancellor that the Executive secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the Full Time mode of the Medicine and Surgery, MBBS programme to be run with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session," the letter, seen by our reporter on Thursday, read in part.

FUTA was founded in 1981 by the Federal Government with the intent to create universities that specialised in producing graduates with practical as well as theoretical knowledge of technologies.

The resource verification team visited FUTA in February to ascertain its level of preparedness for the take off the School of Medical Sciences.

After what the NUC described as a painstaking assessment, the leader of the team, Saliu Yakasai, Provost, College of Medicine, Bayero University Kano, reported that he was encouraged by FUTA's determination towards the take off of the school in record time.

He had noted that FUTA was leading the pace among other universities of technology in Nigeria and that there was no doubt that the establishment of the medical programme and medical school would further place the institution among the foremost in the country.

Mr Yakasai urged the university management not to relent in putting up the necessary logistics for the efficient take off of the school and was optimistic that FUTA will use the medical school to further advance research and learning in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor, Mr Fuwape, while reacting to the development on Thursday said the report of the resource verification team and the subsequent approval by the NUC was an endorsement of the hard work and structures- human and material - already put in place for the commencement of the programme.

He said all hands are on deck to ensure the smooth and efficient take off of the medical programme.

Mr Fuwape said since the school of Health and Health Technology is already running, Anatomy, Physiology and Medical Biochemistry would also join the mix of basic medical sciences programmes.

" FUTA has what it takes to run the MBBS programme," he said adding that the university would deploy adequate human and material resource and invest the programme with the imprimatur of excellence which had become the hallmark of all programmes run by FUTA

