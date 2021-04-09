Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Businessman in Ekiti

9 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The businessman was kidnapped on Thursday.

Some gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the General Manager of Prosperous Filling Station, Itakorodo Adebayo, at Isan-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

The incident, according to the police, occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday when the gunmen stormed the filling station.

They came with six motorcycles and shot sporadically before whisking away the victim.

The police spokesperson in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, in a statement confirming the incident said the police and other security agencies have been deployed to the bushes to rescue the victim.

"A team of Police Operatives and Detectives including the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/452708-photos-wole-soyinka-decorated-as-amotekun-marshall.html">Amotekun Corps</a> and the local Hunters have been deployed to rigorously comb the bushes and the forests across the State to ensure the rescue of one Itakorodo Adebayo, the General Manager of prosperous filling station, Isan-Ekiti, who was abducted by unknown gunmen numbering about eight(8) at about 1900hrs on Thursday 8th April, 2021."

"It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the filling station through the bush on about six(6) motorcycles and started shooting sporadically before whisking the victim away.

"The Ekiti State Police Command, in addition to the rescue teams deployed, has contacted all the States bordering Ekiti State for possible assistance towards the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the perpetrators.

"The <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ekiti_State">Ekiti State</a> Commissioner of Police implores anyone with useful information that could assist the Police to rescue the victim and apprehend the culprits to inform the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577," the police statement read.

