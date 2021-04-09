Liberia: Nafaa Begins Fisheries Fees Collection Ahead of Free Fishing Nets Distribution

8 April 2021
The NEWS (Monrovia)

Fishermen in Montserrado County have begun the payment of their fishing license fees following the March 31, 2021 deadline set by authorities of NaFAA weeks after a jammed packed fisheries stakeholders meeting held in the conference room at the Mesurado Pier office January 20-23, 2021.

Kru canoe or paddling canoe operators/fishermen are turning out in their numbers Wednesday April 7, 2021 on the King Gray and ELWA Beaches to make full payment of their 2021 fishing license fees.

NaFAA compliance and enforcement team headed by its chairman S. Ahmed Sherif, alias Kasim Ahmed, Director of Marine Fisheries and Environment, other staff, Liberia National police and Liberia Coast Guard is expected to initiate similar exercise in other coastal counties in Liberia.

Montserrado and Bomi county Core Management Association, CMA headed by 1st president Nyentee Sleh is collecting the fisheries license fees and issuing the receipts.

