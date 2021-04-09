Malawi: Police Arrest Baby Dumping Teen Mother

8 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested an 18-year-old woman for allegedly dumping a new born baby in a toilet early morning Thursday.

Kasungu Police assistant spokesperson, Miracle Mkozi, says the suspect concealed pregnancy from all around her and gave birth around four in the morning.

"A neighbour who went out to answer the call of nature heard a baby crying from inside the toilet. The neigbour alerted people in the compound," she said.

Mkozi says police rushed to the scene where they rescued the baby girl from the pit latrine.

"Both the mother and the baby were taken to Kasungu District Hospital for treatment and condition for both is fair," Mkozi said.

The teen mother hails from the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.