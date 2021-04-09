Malawi: Police Arrest Baby Dumping Teen Mother

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested an 18-year-old woman for allegedly dumping a new born baby in a toilet early morning Thursday.

Kasungu Police assistant spokesperson, Miracle Mkozi, says the suspect concealed pregnancy from all around her and gave birth around four in the morning.

"A neighbour who went out to answer the call of nature heard a baby crying from inside the toilet. The neigbour alerted people in the compound," she said.

Mkozi says police rushed to the scene where they rescued the baby girl from the pit latrine.

"Both the mother and the baby were taken to Kasungu District Hospital for treatment and condition for both is fair," Mkozi said.

The teen mother hails from the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu.