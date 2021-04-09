Zimbabwe: Ambassador Murahwa Accorded State-Assisted Funeral, Declared Liberation Hero

Liberation struggle stalwart and former security director in the President's Office, Ambassador Beaven Murahwa, who has been accorded a State-assisted funeral and liberation war hero status will be buried tomorrow.

He will be laid to rest in his home area, Muchena village in Penhalonga, Manicaland province.

Ambassador Murahwa, who was 66, succumbed to diabetes and kidney complications at a private hospital in Harare.

Family spokesperson, Dr Millicent Mombeshora announced the burial arrangements during the memorial church service at his home in Mt Pleasant, Harare

"We are leaving this afternoon to Mutare, Penhalonga. Cde Murahwa will be buried tomorrow on Friday at 1pm in Muchena village. Mourners are now heading to Muchena," she said.

He will be buried in accordance with World Health Organisation Covid-19 regulations.

Dr Mombeshora urged mourners to observe World Health Organisation Covid-19 regulations.

Cde Murahwa, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Shungu Dzemoyo, was born in 1955 in Penhalonga, Manicaland Province, where he did his primary education.

He joined the armed struggle in 1975 when he crossed the border into Mozambique before undergoing military training at Morogoro Camp in Tanzania later that year.

He is survived by wife Sarah, three children and two grandchildren.