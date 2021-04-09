Nigeria: Hope Rises for Nigeria's Electric Vehicle Project

As the world moves towards electric vehicles, the Nigerian government is also making investments into building indigenous electric vehicles.

As part of the effort, a project team for the development of the Nigerian model of electric vehicle has been inaugurated.

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zara, inaugurated the project team for the federal ministry of transportation.

Inaugurating the project team, the Chairman, NITT Governing Council, Olorogun John Inojeharho said " that members of the team "were carefully selected based on their pedigree as qualified, savvy engineers" and therefore urged them to "work relentlessly towards achieving this feat to justify the confidence reposed in you and put NITT on the world map as an organisation which has converted fuel vehicle to electric vehicle."

The terms of reference of the team include the development of the blueprint that will guide the evolution of the NITT model of electric vehicle, among others.

The 22-man project team is chaired by the Director General/Chief Executive, NITT, Dr Bayero Salih Farah; the technical members include the Director, TTC, Engr. Elkanah Ngbale, Director, Transport School, Dr. (Mrs) Felicia Nwanosike, Director, ICT, Library and Information Services, Dr. Ibrahim Baba Mundi, and other staff as technical members.

Responding, the Chairman and project team manager, Dr. Bayero Salih Farah, acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead, noting that it would require a lot of support from the Council as well as the government in terms of resources and technical know-how.