Malawi: Case or No Case for Mpinganjira Ruling April 15

The High Court in Blantyre will on April 15 make a ruling on whether or not business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira has a case to answer in the judges bribery case.

The infamous judges bribery case was before judge Dorothy de Gabriele.

Mpinganjira was dragged to court by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on suspicion that he tried to bribe five constitutional court judges to sway justice in favour of former president Peter Mutharika in the presidential election case.

The five judges have appeared before judge de Gabriele as witnesses to enforce the position of the ACB on the allegations.

But during trial the judges only referred to a purported parcel and no evidence that Mpinganjira had offered money for judges bribe.

Judge de Gabriele says she will deliver her ruling on case-to-answer in the morning April 15 in the High Court in Blantyre.