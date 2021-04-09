Zimbabwe: Holy Ten Tops Changamire Awards Nominations

Hip-Hop sensation, Holy Ten has topped the Fifth Annual Changamire Festival awards with a historic twelve nominations.

The hip hop awards are set for a virtual ceremony to be held on 12 April.

The event will be live-streamed at 1800 hours to 2200 hours on the nashtvzimbabwe and changamirehiphopfestival Facebook and Instagram pages.

Musicians, Asaph and Anita Jaxson have been selected as the awards ceremony hosts.

Holy Ten real name Mukudzei Chitsama has fast become a trendsetter in the local hip hop scene with his music's rich lyrical content.

He was nominated in twelve categories breaking the record for the most nominated in the history of the Changamire Festival awards since their inception in 2016.

In 2020 rapper, Ti Gonzi had eleven nominations.

The 'Ndaremerwa' chanter was nominated in the Best Male, Best Newcomer, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Verse, Hip Hop Personality of the Year, Best Performance Act, People's Choice categories and twice for Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Chorus.

Holy Ten is famed for his conscious music that advocates for the girl child and speaks against societal ills like drug abuse.

His newest offering 'Machills' has bagged over 240 000 You Tube views in less than a week since its release.

His debut album "Risky Life' will be released on 16 April.