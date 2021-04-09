Nigeria: Drug Abuse - Northern Governors' Wives Pledge Support for Taraba Rehabilitation Centre

Wives of governors in the 19 Northern states have pledged their support to the newly commissioned rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Taraba State to ensure it remains functional.

Chairperson of the forum and wife to the governor of Niger State, Dr. Aminat Bello, gave the assurance in Jalingo, the state capital when she led her members to the state for their quarterly meeting.

The rehabilitation centre which was facilitated by the First Lady of Taraba State, Anna Ishaku, was commissioned by the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

According to Bello: "As our contribution, our forum donates something that would be needed in the newly built or renovated rehabilitation centre in every state. In Niger, we donated a computer skill acquisition centre, in Kogi and Sokoto states it was also a skill acquisition and recreation centre.

"As for Taraba, Her Excellency has the choice of choosing what she wants to do with our contribution but we are hoping it would be a skill acquisition centre because that is one of the best ways of rehabilitating the people who are going to use the centre."

On his part, Governor Ishaku charged his colleagues across the 19 Northern states to support the initiative of their wives aimed at curbing the menace of drug abuse in the region.

He maintained that drug abuse in the region was alarming and requires every hand to be on deck to stamp out its spread.

