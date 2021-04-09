Zimbabwe: Croco Motors Owner Fined

Croco Motors owner Moses Tonderai Chingwena has been fined $60 000 after admitting to causing an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Harare sometime in July 2020.

Chingwena also risks being jailed for four months if he fails to pay the fine before 10am tomorrow.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko also ordered that Chingwena's licence be endorsed.

The 60-year-old businessman, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa, was convicted on his own plea for culpable homicide.

He caused the accident that resulted in the death of Shepherd Mukatira.

In sentencing Chingwena, Mrs Mateko noted that he assisted Mukatira's family during the funeral.

"The accused cooperated and paid $313 000, US$4000 and 10 beasts. He showed remorse," she said.

Mrs Mateko also noted that Mukatira also contributed to the accident as he was supposed to be cautious when crossing road at night.

She said Mukatira was supposed to wear reflective clothes at night.