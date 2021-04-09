Namibia: From the Netball Court to Managing Nurses

Former United NC star defender Hilma Ipinge can be described as fearless, talented and a highly versatile player.

Her former teammates described her as someone who always gave 110% in each game and say her discipline and strong leadership qualities set her apart.

"My aim was always to excel in every game and never to look down on the other players, especially my opposition players. If any of my teammates were having an off day, I would try to lift their spirit by lifting my own game, and I was really a leader on the court," she says.

Ipinge's game started to blossom at both Paresis Secondary School at Otjiwarongo, and Otjikoto Secondary School at Tsumeb.

She made her introduction to top-flight netball in the colours of Liverpool, but her journey did not last long as the club had to break up after most of her teammates were sent to work at other towns after graduating from university.

She then joined Tigers, where she played under Selma Hipondoka.

However, it was at United, under player-coach Ronelle Moolman, that she played her best netball.

Rian Liebenberg took over later and Ipinge really hit top form as United's goalkeeper, and sometimes as goal attack.

Her talent also took her beyond the borders of Namibia, either with the Tisan Games, or with the senior national team during Independence Day celebrations in Malawi and the prestigious Netball World Cup in England in 1995.

"I was thrilled to be part of the national team that engaged a world power like England in a historic international friendly at the University of Namibia's netball courts in Windhoek. That was really a moment to behold, and I will remember it for the rest of my life.

"Our game against Malaysia during the world cup was my best ever for the national team, and we won the match. The Malawi Independence Day friendly games in Blantyre are also highlights," she says.

"My best game I had at the world cup was against New Zealand and South Africa. I defended three balls from Irene van Dyk, the tallest shooter of the South African Protea team, which was my biggest achievement of the tournament.

"I remember our coach Carol Garoes praising me by telling me that if my timing was always on par, I could defend any shooter and keep focused. She said they were the quickest reactions she has ever seen. I was in tears, but I knew it was His grace," she says.'I LOVE PEOPLE'

Ipinge is currently a nursing manager at Omuramba Day Theatre, where she is supervising what she describes as "a beautiful, small team" of four registered nurses, three enrolled nurses and five general workers.

Says Ipinge: "I really don't have challenges in my workplace, because I love working with people.

"The one challenge is that the workload has reduced drastically due to Covid-19 . . . the management needs to make decisions daily on what to prioritise due to financial challenges."

Ipinge was in the pharmaceutical industry for 15 years before taking up her current job.

"I was a medical representative providing scientific information on different medicines from general practitioners and specialists - both in the public and the private sectors."

Ipinge completed a four-year nursing diploma in general nursing, community health, psychiatry and midwifery in 1995.

She later went back to Unam in 2000 and enrolled for an advanced diploma in the operating theatre.

She also obtained a higher certificate in project management in 2007 from the Swaziland College.

Ipinge has three children of 25, 23 and 15 years old.

She says she is not living her dream, though.

"I imagined I would be the best umpire in the country as that was my passion, and coaching. I retired from netball in 2010. I remember announcing my retirement in Singapore during the 6 Nations Championship.

"It was a difficult decision, but I needed to do that, because of the calling from God at that time. When I came back I enrolled myself in an umpiring course via South Africa, however, two months before kick-off, God instructed me to leave sport and pray for His people at Okahandja Hospital every Saturday, and again it was difficult, but I needed to obey," she says.

Ipinge's advice to aspiring young players is to cultivate attributes like discipline, determination, respect and working hard.

"Never talk back to the coach . . . just do as they instruct you. Do extra exercises at home, and don't wait for training time only. Stay away from alcohol and fizzy drinks, especially if you are on a national team. Lastly, enjoy and have fun with each game, and thank God for your talent and His favour and grace in your life," she says.