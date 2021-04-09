Angola/Gabon: Football - Angola Defeat Gabon

29 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — With no chance of qualifying, Angola defeated Gabon 2-0 this Monday, at the 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, in the last qualifying match (group D) for the African Nations Cup in football, in 2022 in Cameroon.

The goals of the national team were scored by Show at 63' and Loyd at 69' minutes.

In a challenge to comply with the calendar, Angolans achieved their first and only triumph after four defeats and a draw.

In the first leg challenge in Libreville, the national team lost 1-2 with Yano scoring the goal for Angola.

In six games played during the race, Angola achieved just one victory and a goalless draw in the city of Kinshasa, with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with whom they lost (0-1) in the second-leg encounter, in Luanda.

Angola got a double defeat with Gambia (1-3, 0-1), in addition to losing to Gabon (2-1).

Angola will not attend the CAN'2022 after eight appearances in the continental event, namely, in 1996, in South Africa, 1998 (Burkina Faso), 2006 (Egypt), 2008 (Ghana), 2010 (Angola), 2012 (Guinea/Gabon ), 2013 (South Africa) and 2019 (Egypt).

The DRC defeated Gambia by 1-0.

Despite being defeated in this round, Gambia and Gabon qualified for the African event.

Final standing of group D:

1. Gambia -10 pts

2. Gabon -10 pts

3. RDC -9 pts

4. Angola - 4 pts

The goals of the national team were scored by Show at 63' and Loyd at 69' minutes.

In a challenge to comply with the calendar, Angolans achieved their first and only triumph after four defeats and a draw.

In the first leg challenge in Libreville, the national team lost 1-2 with Yano scoring the goal for Angola.

In six games played during the race, Angola achieved just one victory and a goalless draw in the city of Kinshasa, with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with whom they lost (0-1) in the second-leg encounter, in Luanda.

Angola got a double defeat with Gambia (1-3, 0-1), in addition to losing to Gabon (2-1).

Angola will not attend the CAN'2022 after eight appearances in the continental event, namely, in 1996, in South Africa, 1998 (Burkina Faso), 2006 (Egypt), 2008 (Ghana), 2010 (Angola), 2012 (Guinea/Gabon ), 2013 (South Africa) and 2019 (Egypt).

The DRC defeated Gambia by 1-0.

Despite being defeated in this round, Gambia and Gabon qualified for the African event.

Final standing of group D:

1. Gambia -10 pts

2. Gabon -10 pts

3. RDC -9 pts

4. Angola - 4 pts

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.