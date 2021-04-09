Angola/Gabon: Football - Angola Defeat Gabon

Luanda — With no chance of qualifying, Angola defeated Gabon 2-0 this Monday, at the 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, in the last qualifying match (group D) for the African Nations Cup in football, in 2022 in Cameroon.

The goals of the national team were scored by Show at 63' and Loyd at 69' minutes.

In a challenge to comply with the calendar, Angolans achieved their first and only triumph after four defeats and a draw.

In the first leg challenge in Libreville, the national team lost 1-2 with Yano scoring the goal for Angola.

In six games played during the race, Angola achieved just one victory and a goalless draw in the city of Kinshasa, with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with whom they lost (0-1) in the second-leg encounter, in Luanda.

Angola got a double defeat with Gambia (1-3, 0-1), in addition to losing to Gabon (2-1).

Angola will not attend the CAN'2022 after eight appearances in the continental event, namely, in 1996, in South Africa, 1998 (Burkina Faso), 2006 (Egypt), 2008 (Ghana), 2010 (Angola), 2012 (Guinea/Gabon ), 2013 (South Africa) and 2019 (Egypt).

The DRC defeated Gambia by 1-0.

Despite being defeated in this round, Gambia and Gabon qualified for the African event.

Final standing of group D:

1. Gambia -10 pts

2. Gabon -10 pts

3. RDC -9 pts

4. Angola - 4 pts

