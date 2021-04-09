Equatorial Guinea: Explosions in Bata - the Solidarity of African Bishops

16 March 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Malabo — "To the families of all those who have lost their loved ones, we the Catholic Bishops of Africa express our heartfelt sympathy. To all the wounded and those affected in any way by the explosions, we express our spiritual closeness and solidarity with you", says a note sent to Agenzia Fides by the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) on the series of explosion that shocked Bata on Sunday, 7 March, the economic capital of Equatorial Guinea and the most populous city in the country (see Fides, 8/3/2021).

SECAM members say they are "deeply saddened" by "the tragic and deplorable situation" caused by the tragedy "aggravated by the current coronavirus pandemic".

According to the latest reports, in the series of explosions that occurred in the Enkoantoma military barracks in Bata 105 people lost their lives and 615 were injured, of whom 482 were discharged from the hospitals of the city, which has just over 250,000 inhabitants.

"Moments like this raise doubts about God's omnipotence and omnipresence, especially, for those in the grip of anguish and sorrow", says SECAM's Message. "But as we read from Psalm 34:18: "The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and helps those whose spirit is crushed".

"We invite Church and civil organizations and all people of goodwill in Africa and beyond to come to the assistance of our brothers and sisters in Equatorial Guinea", ask the Bishops of SECAM.

"Dear brothers and sisters in Equatorial Guinea, be assured that the Church-Family-of God in Africa is close to you and carries you in her daily prayers and addresses supplications to Jesus Christ to comfort and strengthen you. Look up to God with hope; he suffers with you and has not abandoned you. Courage! May the Virgin Mary, Queen of Africa, ensure the maternal protection for her children!" concludes the Message.

Various countries have sent rescue teams and aid to Bata, including Spain, Venezuela, Israel and France. It is not excluded that the rescue services find other victims at the epicenter of the explosions, which destroyed the powder magazine of the barracks and destroyed more than 100 houses.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.