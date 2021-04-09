Namibia: National Park Entrance Fee Adjusted After 16 Years

9 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism this week announced the implementation of the revised national park entrance fees and conservation fee.

The Environment Ministry's spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said the ministry has obtained all necessary approvals to implement the revised national parks entrance fees and the introduction of the conservation fees with effect from 01 April 2021.

"Given that Namibia's park entrance fees are currently one of the lowest in the SADC Region and given the shortfall in resources needed to conserve wildlife and maintain infrastructure in national parks, the Ministry is introducing payment of a conservation fee charged to all visitors to national parks and game parks in addition to the existing park entrance fees," he said.

Muyunda said that Namibia had not adjusted or increased the park entrance fees since 2005.

"The combined fee of conservation fee and park entrance fee is affordable and based on a market related price. The Ministry has consulted with stakeholders in the tourism industry in developing the new fees structure," he added.

According to Muyunda, the conservation fee will accrue to the Game Product Trust Fund, and used for the management and maintenance of infrastructure in national parks and game parks;

human wild life conflict mitigation and preventative measures; and wildlife protection and law enforcement.

The revised national park entrance fees and conservation fee.

