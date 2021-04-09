Uganda: Patients Stranded As Officials Close Health Centre in Buliisa

9 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ismail Bategeka

More than 150 patients of Butiaba Health Centre III in Buliisa District are stranded after the district authorities ordered the closure of the facility on Wednesday.

Mr Nelson Neisye, the Buliisa District health officer, said the facility, which had been relocated to Butiaba Primary School in September 2020 following flooding of the actual health centre, can nolonger operate in its current location as schools have resumed.

He also said the hospital itself is still flooded.

"Since the semi-candidates resumed, medical workers at the health centre were finding it hard to continue operating at the school," Dr Neisye said.

He added that the district is looking at securing a new place to set up a temporary health centre.

Mr Moses Kahwa, the officer-in-charge of Butyaba Health Centre III, said they have suspended their operations until the district finds another place to relocate the hospital.

Residents have been advised to seek treatment at Biiso Health Centre IV, which is about 20km away.

Mr Muhammad Seiko, a resident of Buliisa town, blamed government for delaying to sort out the issue.

Mr Robert Mwesigwa, another resident, said expectant mothers are unable to access any maternal health services thus that puts their lives at risk.

"Mr wife is expecting. We are both worried about what will happen when her delivery time comes" Mr Mwesigwa said.

During the heavy rain in September last year, Butiaba Health Centre III was flooded as the water levels on Lake Victoria rose.

More than 3,800 people in Buliisa District were displaced by the floods and blame the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness for not supporting them as they sought shelter in schools and churches.

A number of government projects were also affected by the floods.

Mr Stephen Birahwa Mukitale, the Buliisa MP, said: "The construction of two oil roads by the Uganda National Roads Authority has also stalled."

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Three Nigerian Conglomerates in Bitter Sugar War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.