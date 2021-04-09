Namibia: Ondangwa to Take Legal Action Against Defaulters

The Ondangwa Town Council has revealed that N$ 82 million is owed to the council in rates and services.

The council said to recover the debts, it plans to institute legal action against defaulters as a last resort while enforcing it's credit control policy by suspending services.

Ondangwa's chief executive officer Ismael Namgongo revealed that N$26 million is owed by the business community while N$35 million is owed by the town's formal residents and informal resdidents owe N$20 million respectively.

"Council is urging residents to continue honouring their payments on time for the continuity of uninterrupted municipal services and also to enable council to pay creditors on time and fullfil it's mandate to develop the town," he said.

He said clients who are unable to pay due to several reasons should visit the council's finance department and explain their situations.

"Council is willing to assist with favourable debt payment arrangements that suits them. A written payment agreement is needed to avoid disconnection of their water and other municipal services or being handed over to debt collectors," said Namgongo.