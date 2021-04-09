Tanzania: Employment of 6,000 Teachers in the Offing

In curbing the shortage of teachers in both Primary and secondary schools, President's Offices responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government and; Public Service Management and Good Governance will team up with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to address the problem by employing 6,000 teaching staff by June, 2021.

The anticipated new staff will cover the vacuum left by teachers who have been retired from the public service or died.

The government elaborated this in the Parliament Friday when responding to Njombe Urban MP Deodatus Mwanyika, who sought know plans to address the shortage of the teaching staff in the rural setting.

According to the Government, a total of 10,666 primary school teachers and 7,515 other for Secondary Schools have already been employed to address the shortage in between December, 2015 to September 2020.

Lawmakers were told that, in the same period, December 2015 to September 2020, Njombe Town Council employed 21 Primary School teachers and 111 others for secondary schools.