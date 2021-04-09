Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Issues Directives On Ghana's Earthquake Preparedness and Response

9 April 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)
press release

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has issued a number of directives to Ministries, Departments and Agencies in response to a report compiled by a committee of experts tasked to assess the country's state of preparedness for the occurrence of earthquakes.

Speaking at a stakeholders' conference organised by the Ministry of Interior, on Thursday, 8th April 2021, at Tang Palace, President Akufo-Addo noted that the series of earth tremors experienced by the country in recent times, coupled with the confirmation that Ghana is susceptible to earthquakes along the southern belt and the Akwapim-Togo range, resulted in the establishment of a Technical Committee to prepare "A Framework for Refocusing Ghana's Earthquake Preparedness and Response".

Endorsing the report and recommendations of the Committee, together with its action plan, the President noted that it is the collapse of structures during earthquakes that is responsible for human and economic losses.

"This means that to avoid or reduce these losses, we need to ensure that buildings, including dwellings, dams and bridges, are structurally competent and resilient to earthquakes of a higher magnitude," he said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, "Constructing well-engineered structures, including dams and roads, and retrofitting important lifeline buildings, such as hospitals, schools, churches, and mosques, cannot be compromised. That is why I urge the Engineering Council of the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that a comprehensive integrity audit of all public buildings and structures is conducted, and Government appropriately advised."

The President also urged the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to advise Government on the logistical needs and equipment required by the Authority to undertake round the clock monitoring of seismic activities for urgent action.

Knowing what to do, he said, in the event of an earthquake, is crucial to survival, adding that it is important that all Ghanaians know what to do to remain safe and alive should such an unfortunate event occur in future.

"I have already instructed the leadership of NADMO to liaise with the Ghana Education Service to help incorporate learning themes on protection against earthquakes and other disasters in the curricula at the pre-tertiary education level. Again, I have encouraged NADMO to embark on a sustained education campaign for the entire population, in this regard. I have requested regular updates from the Director-General of NADMO on progress made," President Akufo-Addo noted.

To the Ministries of Works and Housing and Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, the President urged them to collaborate with the Ghana Institution of Engineers to develop a scheme that will entail home-owners retrofitting their homes to make them resistant to earthquakes, and compelling prospective home-owners to build in accordance with defined standards.

"I want to reiterate my total commitment as President to ensuring that Government protects the entire citizenry from the effects of earthquakes and other disasters that might ravage any part of the nation," he said.

Government, according to President Akufo-Addo, has sufficiently demonstrated its determination to make the nation resilient to the effects of disasters, adding that "we will continue to equip NADMO and, indeed, all response agencies, to enhance their operational effectiveness".

To the stakeholders gathered, he indicated that "the only option is to work collaboratively, devoid of turf wars and other counter-productive tendencies. Disaster preparedness and mitigation are a shared and collective responsibility. Let us put our shoulders to the wheels and safeguard Mother Ghana."

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.