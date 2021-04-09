South Africa: Demanding Accountability From Our Elected Representatives Would Help Reshape Our Democracy

opinion

The work of demanding more from those in high office is critical, especially where that incompetence continues to hobble South Africa's ability to serve the needs, interest and aspirations of its people. The efforts to build coalitions of concerned citizenry will be crucial to confronting the flaws of the system.

Mark Heywood, writing in Maverick Citizen on 7 April 2021, raised a serious concern around financial reporting, accountability and transparency, but more importantly whether anyone in government or positions of leadership and influence is actually paying attention. (As an aside, my opinion is that Heywood's piece is critical reading and the work undertaken again points out how simple it is to connect the dots, provided you are interested in meaningful outcomes that serve the citizens of this country.)

The challenge perhaps to Heywood's lingering question of "is anyone in high office really going to do something about it?" is that it is unlikely we are going to receive meaningful or even satisfactory conduct from those in high office.

Each day, hundreds of millions of rands are entrusted to civil servants and elected representatives by the citizenry: just one example in Gauteng has highlighted how broken the system of reporting and...