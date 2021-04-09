South Africa: Phase Two of Vaccination Roll-Out Begins On 17 May, Says Zweli Mkhize, Reveals No Logistics

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Quality assurance requirements mean some vaccine delivery dates cannot be confirmed, leading to difficulties with the procurement and logistics of the vaccine programme.

On Thursday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited a number of Gauteng's vaccination facilities to assess their state of readiness. Mkhize's speeches were littered with numbers, but skimped on logistics.

If anything, the admission by Mkhize that the vaccine roll-out programme was not where it was supposed to be was a testament to the lack of transparency around the inoculation process.

An official at one of the facilities in Jabavu, Soweto, told Mkhize, "I am told that the elderly people were so eager. They are asking, when are we getting our vaccines? I think they are also worried with winter approaching because it's normally about that time when we also give them their flu vaccine."

She said the flu vaccine would not be necessary if the elderly were speedily inoculated against Covid-19.

"Actually, it will be necessary for them to also get the flu vaccine. You need to space the two," Mkhize said.

Mkhize suggested a wait of at least two weeks between getting the flu vaccine...

