South Africa: Navigating Cape Town in a Wheelchair - a Daily Act of Protest

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marcela Guerrero Casas

Ensuring public spaces are accessible to all is the first step to making a city truly inclusive. But, as I've come to realise in my 11 years in Cape Town, not everyone is consulted -- or even considered -- when it comes to the planning of a city. In the first of a series that will appear every Friday, we meet Makgosi Letimile, a wheelchair user from Observatory who is afraid to leave her home.

"Every activity in my daily life is an act of protest." This is how Makgosi Letimile describes her experience as a disabled woman living in Cape Town. From the moment she opens her flat door and heads down the corridor of the nine-storey building where she lives, to the moment she reaches her destination, 36-year-old Makgosi is fighting a battle largely ignored by most fully abled people in our city.

Makgosi Letimile has been on a wheelchair since 2016 due to TB complications. She says public space is out of reach for her given the lack of universal access. She sits in front of her building most days. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Makgosi lives in the Cape Town suburb of Observatory. She has been navigating the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.