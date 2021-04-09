South Africa: Navigating Cape Town in a Wheelchair - a Daily Act of Protest

analysis

Ensuring public spaces are accessible to all is the first step to making a city truly inclusive. But, as I've come to realise in my 11 years in Cape Town, not everyone is consulted -- or even considered -- when it comes to the planning of a city. In the first of a series that will appear every Friday, we meet Makgosi Letimile, a wheelchair user from Observatory who is afraid to leave her home.

"Every activity in my daily life is an act of protest." This is how Makgosi Letimile describes her experience as a disabled woman living in Cape Town. From the moment she opens her flat door and heads down the corridor of the nine-storey building where she lives, to the moment she reaches her destination, 36-year-old Makgosi is fighting a battle largely ignored by most fully abled people in our city.

Makgosi Letimile has been on a wheelchair since 2016 due to TB complications. She says public space is out of reach for her given the lack of universal access. She sits in front of her building most days. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Makgosi lives in the Cape Town suburb of Observatory. She has been navigating the...