South Africa: Growing Up Blind - Retired Judge Zak Yacoob Helps Challenge an Archaic Law

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zak Yacoob

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob, who has been blind since he was 16 months old, has submitted an affidavit in support of Blind SA's application to the high court to ensure blind and visually impaired people have access to materials in their preferred format.

Blind SA, represented by the public interest organisation SECTION27, has launched a case in the Gauteng High Court against what it believes is the state's failure to legislatively redress the outdated Copyright Act of 1978. The law makes no provision for people with disabilities and their need to access works in accessible formats such as braille.

We publish Yacoob's affidavit in full:

I am a retired judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa, and have been blind since the time I was 16 months old, consequent upon meningitis. All the facts in this affidavit are within my knowledge.

I have been asked to make this affidavit in support of an application aimed at ensuring that blind and visually impaired people have access to materials in their preferred format available to them without hindrance and delay. All I will do is give my...

