South Africa: IFP Calls for Resolution to Delay 2021 Municipal Poll While, Recess or Not, Parliament Remains On the Go

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Everyone's busy prepping for a local government election in a pandemic characterised by a lagging inoculation programme. The IFP wants Parliament to postpone the poll to May 2022 to allow for enough people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Parliament's cooperative governance committee was briefed on readiness for the 2021 local government poll in Tuesday's late-night session that ran until around 11pm. The best it got was that consultations on a municipal poll date sometime between 4 August and 1 November 2021 were underway, but not concluded.

What no one really dissected was how to hold an election in a pandemic - with the potential of 22,924 superspreader events, or one per voting district.

On Thursday the IFP joined the call for a strategic, once-off postponement of the municipal poll, citing health and safety concerns.

"Postponing until May 2022 will allow additional - safe - opportunities for campaigning, as well as for a more extensive voter registration drive," said IFP MP and national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

"The shorter postponement - until May 2022 - will ensure that no amendment to the Constitution is required... rather, just a resolution (in the House), in light of the unprecedented circumstances created due to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.