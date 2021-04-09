South Africa: IFP Calls for Resolution to Delay 2021 Municipal Poll While, Recess or Not, Parliament Remains On the Go

analysis

Everyone's busy prepping for a local government election in a pandemic characterised by a lagging inoculation programme. The IFP wants Parliament to postpone the poll to May 2022 to allow for enough people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Parliament's cooperative governance committee was briefed on readiness for the 2021 local government poll in Tuesday's late-night session that ran until around 11pm. The best it got was that consultations on a municipal poll date sometime between 4 August and 1 November 2021 were underway, but not concluded.

What no one really dissected was how to hold an election in a pandemic - with the potential of 22,924 superspreader events, or one per voting district.

On Thursday the IFP joined the call for a strategic, once-off postponement of the municipal poll, citing health and safety concerns.

"Postponing until May 2022 will allow additional - safe - opportunities for campaigning, as well as for a more extensive voter registration drive," said IFP MP and national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

"The shorter postponement - until May 2022 - will ensure that no amendment to the Constitution is required... rather, just a resolution (in the House), in light of the unprecedented circumstances created due to the...